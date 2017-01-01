 Pipes and Tobaccos Magazine
  • The pipe stem

    The pipe stem

    Your pipe’s quiet giant by Tad Gage Briar, morta, cob, calabash, clay, meerschaum. Metal, ceramic, cherry, olive, stone, strawberry wood. Straight-grain, crosscut, bird’s-eye, ring grain, flame grain, no grain. Smooth, blasted, carved, chunked, stained, painted, chopped. Billiards, bulldogs, Bing, bent. No matter the pipe, the finish, the shape, size or material, what is a pipe […]

  • Smoky's Tobacco and Cigars

    Smoky’s Tobacco and Cigars

    Pipe lovers in Knoxville, Tennessee, have a homey retreat by D.E. Johnson Back in 2006, Dave Watson found himself getting ideas. For 33 years he’d been in the business of magazine and book distribution, but the time was fast approaching when he would be retired and in want of something new to do. Watson, who […]

  • Elegant designs

    Elegant designs

    Scottie Piersel is moving fast in the rarefied world of pipemaking by George Dibos When  watching  Scottie  Piersel  work on  a  pipe,  one  first  thing  you  notice is  the  intensity  of  her  gaze.  Somewhere between a Japanese shokunin perfection-chaser  and  a  bird  of  prey, she never stops looking, searching for things that aren’t quite right, […]

  • The road less traveled

    The road less traveled

    Sometimes the creative urge is simply too much to resist by Stephen A. Ross Every  journey  begins  with  a  single step. Sometimes the journey is a short one with a clear path straight to one’s goal. Those journeys are far too rare. Most are tortuous—filled with detours and delays with obstacles occasionally causing one to […]

  • Master of Pipes

    Master of Pipes

      Pipes and tobaccos, in partnership with the Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club (CPCC) and the Doctors of Pipes, is pleased to announce an annual award to acknowledge, encourage and honor select pipe smokers. This award will confer on deserving individuals the title Master of Pipes. The Doctor of Pipes award is well-known. However, one requirement […]

The pipe stem

The pipe stem

Your pipe's quiet giant by Tad Gage Briar, morta, cob, calabash, clay, meerschaum. Metal, ceramic, cherry, olive, stone, strawberry wood. Straight-grain, crosscut, bird's-eye, ring grain, flame grain, no grain. Smooth, blasted, carved, chunked, stained, painted, chopped. Billiards, bulldogs, Bing, bent. No matter the pipe, the finish, the shape, size or material, what is a pipe […]

The FDA makes its move

The FDA makes its move

| Comments (0)

by William C. Nelson On May 5, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had finalized a rule in which it “deemed”  its  own  regulatory  authority to extend to all tobacco products, encompassing pipe tobacco, cigars, hookah tobacco and e-cigarettes, among other  industry-related  items,  including pipes and their constituent parts. News of […]

The FDA makes its move

The FDA makes its move

| Comments (0)

by William C. Nelson On May 5, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had finalized a rule in which it “deemed”  its  own  regulatory  authority to extend to all tobacco products, encompassing pipe tobacco, cigars, hookah tobacco and e-cigarettes, among other  industry-related  items,  including pipes and their constituent parts. News of […]

Kansas City carving contest

Kansas City carving contest

| Comments (0)

This year’s shape, the author, proved undeniably impressive by Chuck Stanion The Greater Kansas City Pipe Club honored me again this year by offering the privilege of helping judge entries in the North American Pipe Carving Contest, along with Gregory Pease of G.L. Pease tobaccos and George Dibos of Precision Smoking  Pipe  Rejuvenation  &  Repair […]

Doctor of Pipes award

Doctor of Pipes award

| Comments (0)

The most prestigious award in the world of pipes is the Doctor of Pipes award conferred at the Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana Show each year, where two people, one in the Industry/Trade category and one in the Hobbyist category, are recognized for their years of dedication to and support of pipe smoking. Everyone considered […]

Sharing the insanity

Sharing the insanity

| Comments (0)

Legendary Milanese pipe shop Al Pascià shares its pipe passion with the rest of the world by Stephen A. Ross Every Saturday hundreds of pipe smokers and collectors from around the world log onto their computers to visit the Al Pascià website to browse the new pipes that the shop unveils weekly. The items of […]

Other Recent Articles

Pipelines

Pipelines

Accolade Once upon a time, I used to read a lot more than I do these days, ever since family and business matters have taken over my life and stolen my freedom. You know how it goes. In my younger days I was quite the novel-reader, and I took some pride in that. But these […]

Strange but true

Strange but true

by Chuck Stanion It was 1968 and our little farming village was in the middle of nowhere. That spring, a fellow named Zacharias Blump emerged from the forest and found his way to the village’s one-room church, where he raised an alarm. We saw him only every six months or so when he materialized to […]

Events

Events

West Coast Pipe Show The seventh annual West Coast Pipe Show will be held Nov. 5–6, 2016, at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Smoking will be allowed in the entire show area, including the smoking lounge incorporated into the ballroom. For West Coast Pipe Show room rates, contact the Palace Station […]

Trial by Fire

Trial by Fire

by Tad Gage and Bobby Fabian We’re reviewing exciting newer blends this round, including entries from Cult (Scandinavian Tobacco Group), the reintroduction of the classic Bengal Slices, new 4th Generation offerings from Erik Stokkebye and a jewel of a red Virginia from Cornell & Diehl. With all the talk about what Food and Drug Administration […]

An Amazing Story

An Amazing Story

Accomplished artists, quirky art Cubism in briar by Ben Rapaport   The tobacco pipe is one of the most iconic images of the surrealist movement. Many artists have focused  on  this  subject,  portraits  of a  man  holding  or  smoking  a  pipe. A few of the more notable paintings variously  titled  Man  with  a  Pipe  or […]

Spontaneous combustion

Spontaneous combustion

  by Gregory Pease As pipe smokers, we are living in increasingly turbulent times. For years, even decades, we’ve been on the outside, shunned by anti-tobacco zealots and looked upon as something of a quaint anachronism by those who enjoy their pipe weeds in more convenient forms. We’ve become used to being on the out- […]

Pipefuls

Pipefuls

by William Serad I received a number of emails related to the several subjects discussed in the last issue. From Steve Hersey in the U.K.: “I received the magazine in this morning’s post. As usual, a great read, and I was particularly aware of your mention of Sam Gawith’s Cabbie’s Mixture and John Cotton 1 […]

Making time for making pipes

Making time for making pipes

Grant Batson lives life as a headlong plunge by William C. Nelson Grant Batson is a 41-year-old pipemaker in Nashville, Tennessee, living in a gorgeous, upscale home and, together with his wife, Jill, shepherding four Batson children into and through adolescence, seemingly   as   if   there   were   nothing to it. Batson’s house can be a clamorous […]

Parting Shots

Parting Shots

Events

Events

NASPC 2016 Swap/Sell Show The annual North American Society of Pipe Collectors Swap/Sell Show will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27, 2016, at the Crowne Plaza hotel, 600 Metro Place N., Dublin, OH 43017. Call the hotel before Aug. 5 at 866.372.5566 and mention the NASPC show to receive a special room […]

