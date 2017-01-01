Pipes and Tobaccos Magazine

Your pipe’s quiet giant by Tad Gage Briar, morta, cob, calabash, clay, meerschaum. Metal, ceramic, cherry, olive, stone, strawberry wood. Straight-grain, crosscut, bird’s-eye, ring grain, flame grain, no grain. Smooth, blasted, carved, chunked, stained, painted, chopped. Billiards, bulldogs, Bing, bent. No matter the pipe, the finish, the shape, size or material, what is a pipe […]
Pipe lovers in Knoxville, Tennessee, have a homey retreat by D.E. Johnson Back in 2006, Dave Watson found himself getting ideas. For 33 years he’d been in the business of magazine and book distribution, but the time was fast approaching when he would be retired and in want of something new to do. Watson, who […]
Scottie Piersel is moving fast in the rarefied world of pipemaking by George Dibos When watching Scottie Piersel work on a pipe, one first thing you notice is the intensity of her gaze. Somewhere between a Japanese shokunin perfection-chaser and a bird of prey, she never stops looking, searching for things that aren’t quite right, […]
Sometimes the creative urge is simply too much to resist by Stephen A. Ross Every journey begins with a single step. Sometimes the journey is a short one with a clear path straight to one’s goal. Those journeys are far too rare. Most are tortuous—filled with detours and delays with obstacles occasionally causing one to […]
Pipes and tobaccos, in partnership with the Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club (CPCC) and the Doctors of Pipes, is pleased to announce an annual award to acknowledge, encourage and honor select pipe smokers. This award will confer on deserving individuals the title Master of Pipes. The Doctor of Pipes award is well-known. However, one requirement […]
by William C. Nelson On May 5, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had finalized a rule in which it “deemed” its own regulatory authority to extend to all tobacco products, encompassing pipe tobacco, cigars, hookah tobacco and e-cigarettes, among other industry-related items, including pipes and their constituent parts. News of […]
