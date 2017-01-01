 Pipes and Tobaccos Magazine
  • Lasting legacy

    Lasting legacy

    Four years after the death of Giancarlo Guidi, his vision remains alive at Ser Jacopo by Stephen A. Ross Maurizio Fraternale, the owner of Ser Jacopo, is a proud man. His pride isn’t boastful but rather stems from the satisfaction that comes from accomplishing  a  promise  to  a  friend  who is no longer living. Fraternale’s […]

  • Comforts of a pipemaker's home

    Comforts of a pipemaker’s home

    Steve Liskey makes beautiful pipes, up in the clouds in Southern California, where it snows by William C. Nelson Photos by Brighton de los Santos Steve Liskey, 32, has been making waves in the pipe world just long enough now that some of the trappings of fame are beginning to adhere to him. The Seattle […]

  • La Confrérie

    La Confrérie

    A priesthood of pipe smokers by Vernon E. Vig On June 10, 2016, the Confrérie des Maîtres-Pipiers de Saint-Claude (Brotherhood of Master Pipemakers) marked its 50th anniversary. This was an  important  milestone  in  the  life  of this iconic institution, which continues in this age of anti-tobacco anxiety to celebrate the pleasures of pipe smoking and […]

  • The pipe-smoking triathlete

    The pipe-smoking triathlete

    Kris Barber turns out his Edwin Pipes when he can get away from his bike business by H. Lee Murphy Kris  Edwin  Barber  may  be  one  of the healthiest-looking pipe smokers around. At the age of 53 he stands 6-foot-3 and weighs just 170 pounds, all of it taut muscle. He’s a former triathlete, it […]

  • The pipe stem

    The pipe stem

    Your pipe’s quiet giant by Tad Gage Briar, morta, cob, calabash, clay, meerschaum. Metal, ceramic, cherry, olive, stone, strawberry wood. Straight-grain, crosscut, bird’s-eye, ring grain, flame grain, no grain. Smooth, blasted, carved, chunked, stained, painted, chopped. Billiards, bulldogs, Bing, bent. No matter the pipe, the finish, the shape, size or material, what is a pipe […]

| Comments (0)

| Comments (0)

| Comments (0)

| Comments (0)

| Comments (0)

| Comments (0)

| Comments (0)

Smoky's Tobacco and Cigars

Smoky’s Tobacco and Cigars

| Comments (0)

Pipe lovers in Knoxville, Tennessee, have a homey retreat by D.E. Johnson Back in 2006, Dave Watson found himself getting ideas. For 33 years he’d been in the business of magazine and book distribution, but the time was fast approaching when he would be retired and in want of something new to do. Watson, who […]

Read More

Master of Pipes

Master of Pipes

| Comments (0)

  Pipes and tobaccos, in partnership with the Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club (CPCC) and the Doctors of Pipes, is pleased to announce an annual award to acknowledge, encourage and honor select pipe smokers. This award will confer on deserving individuals the title Master of Pipes. The Doctor of Pipes award is well-known. However, one requirement […]

Read More

The FDA makes its move

The FDA makes its move

| Comments (0)

by William C. Nelson On May 5, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had finalized a rule in which it “deemed”  its  own  regulatory  authority to extend to all tobacco products, encompassing pipe tobacco, cigars, hookah tobacco and e-cigarettes, among other  industry-related  items,  including pipes and their constituent parts. News of […]

Read More

Kansas City carving contest

Kansas City carving contest

| Comments (0)

This year’s shape, the author, proved undeniably impressive by Chuck Stanion The Greater Kansas City Pipe Club honored me again this year by offering the privilege of helping judge entries in the North American Pipe Carving Contest, along with Gregory Pease of G.L. Pease tobaccos and George Dibos of Precision Smoking  Pipe  Rejuvenation  &  Repair […]

Read More

Doctor of Pipes award

Doctor of Pipes award

| Comments (0)

The most prestigious award in the world of pipes is the Doctor of Pipes award conferred at the Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana Show each year, where two people, one in the Industry/Trade category and one in the Hobbyist category, are recognized for their years of dedication to and support of pipe smoking. Everyone considered […]

Read More

Trial by Fire

Trial by Fire

by Tad Gage and Bobby Fabian Images courtesy of Smokingpipes.com Our winter issue reviews conjure up thoughts of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. There is the Ghost of Christmas Past: a lovingly re-created grouping of tobaccos celebrating the blends from one of the greatest shops ever, Drucquer & Sons of London, and after 1928, Berkeley, California. […]

Read More

Spontaneous Combustion

Spontaneous Combustion

by G.L. Pease “Beauty is no quality in things themselves: It exists merely in the mind which con- templates them; and each mind perceives a different beauty. One person may even perceive deformity, where another is sensible of beauty; and every individual ought to acquiesce in his own sentiment, without pretending to regulate those of […]

Read More

Pipefuls

Pipefuls

by William Serad I’m sure many of you have had the experience of rummaging around in your collection of cellared tobacco and unexpectedly finding something misplaced, lost or forgotten. I was looking for ancient tins to support the resurrection efforts of Standard Tobacco of Pennsylvania (to no avail; I gave what I was looking for […]

Read More

Events

Events

Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana Show The Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana Show will be held May 6-7, 2017, at the Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. Reservation telephone numbers are 800.999.3319 or 630.584.6300. Mention the show and receive a special room rate. For more information, contact Craig Cobine at […]

Read More

An Amazing Story

An Amazing Story

The tale of a king’s pipe by Ben Rapaport Today’s artisan briar pipemakers usually stamp their own distinguishing marks, such as a strike number, production date, signature or unique logo, somewhere on the shank, whereas factories have almost always stamped their brand on the stem— Dunhill’s “white dot,” the “C” for Comoy, the moustache for […]

Read More

Remembering Richard Dunhill

Remembering Richard Dunhill

Grandson of Alfred Dunhill passes away by Ben Rapaport Richard Dunhill, grandson of the founder of Alfred Dunhill Ltd., died on Aug. 26, 2016, at the age of 89, having been a Dunhill employee for 68 years. He joined the company in 1948, was director for 28 years and chairman for 27 years, and oversaw […]

Read More

Stress relief

Stress relief

by Chuck Stanion With the election behind us and the holiday season before us, it’s a great time to be a pipe smoker—for the stress relief, don’t you know. The most detailed studies indicate that pipe smokers live as long as or longer than nonsmokers, and many have hypothesized that this is because pipe smoking […]

Read More

Pipelines

Pipelines

Accolade Once upon a time, I used to read a lot more than I do these days, ever since family and business matters have taken over my life and stolen my freedom. You know how it goes. In my younger days I was quite the novel-reader, and I took some pride in that. But these […]

Read More

Strange but true

Strange but true

by Chuck Stanion It was 1968 and our little farming village was in the middle of nowhere. That spring, a fellow named Zacharias Blump emerged from the forest and found his way to the village’s one-room church, where he raised an alarm. We saw him only every six months or so when he materialized to […]

Read More

Elegant designs

Elegant designs

Scottie Piersel is moving fast in the rarefied world of pipemaking by George Dibos When  watching  Scottie  Piersel  work on  a  pipe,  one  first  thing  you  notice is  the  intensity  of  her  gaze.  Somewhere between a Japanese shokunin perfection-chaser  and  a  bird  of  prey, she never stops looking, searching for things that aren’t quite right, […]

