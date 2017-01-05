Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana Show

The Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana Show will be held May 6-7, 2017, at the Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. Reservation telephone numbers are 800.999.3319 or 630.584.6300. Mention the show and receive a special room rate. For more information, contact Craig Cobine at porshcigar@aol.com or visit the show’s website at www.chicagopipeshow.com.

Greater Kansas City Pipe & Tobacco Show

The 17th annual Greater Kansas City Pipe & Tobacco Show will be held at the Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa in Riverside, Mo., Sept. 23-24, 2017. The show will feature the eighth annual carver’s contest. For more information, visit the Kansas City Pipe Club’s website at www.gkcpipeclub.com or contact Dan Coomer at admin@gkcpipeclub.com; phone: 913.219.0980; or Carl Staudenmyer at cstaudenmyer@gmail.com; phone: 913.530.5528.

Triangle Area Pipe Show

The Triangle Area Pipe Smokers (TAPS) will host its 20th Annual Pipe and Tobacco Expo on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, in the Governor James E. Holshouser Building, Raleigh, North Carolina. Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Ramada Inn, Blue Ridge Road, if needed. The hotel may be contacted at 919.832.4100). For more information, contact TAPS at 919.848.0685; website: www.tapsclub.us; e-mail: info@tapsclub.us.

West Coast Pipe Show

The ninth annual West Coast Pipe Show will be held Nov. 4-5, 2017, at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Smoking will be allowed in the entire show area, including the smoking lounge incorporated into the ballroom. For West Coast Pipe Show room rates, contact the Palace Station Hotel and Casino at 800.643.3101; website: www.palacestation.com. For table reservations and other information, contact Steve O’Neill, P.O. Box 2258, Kapaa, Hawaii, 96746; phone: 435.760.2411; email: steve@westcoastpipeshow.com; website: www.westcoastpipeshow.com.

