Pipelines needs you!

While on an out-of-state road trip I stopped by a smoke shop and saw a back issue of P&T. What a surprise! I had no idea such a magazine existed, immediately ordered

several back issues and love them all. I’ll be subscribing and ordering more back issues soon. I especially like “Trial by Fire.” It has helped me choose new tobaccos with more details than are available printed on the tins. It’s nice to have a better idea of what I’m getting before investing in new blends.

I also enjoy “Pipelines.” I don’t know any other pipe smokers in my area—in fact I have never even seen one—so the letters are great. They make me feel more connected to a community that seems to have gone underground. Keep up the good work!

Max Warburton,

Randolph, New Hampshire

P&T: Unfortunately, we received no letters last issue, so we had none to publish. We urge all of our readers to send us mail. Tell us about your pipe club meetings, or about a special tobacco you’ve run across, or observations on the hobby. Virtually anything goes. We tend to be a thoughtful group, more inclined to internal ruminations than external, but all can benefit from everyone else. We have space set aside for your voice–please let us hear it.



Category: Pipe Lines, Spring 2017