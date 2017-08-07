Emotional connection

They didn’t exactly strike fear into the

hearts of their competitors, but whenever

the slow-smoking competition team

from Manifattura Pipe Brebbia (MPB)

appeared at a slow-smoking contest in

Europe in the 1960s, the other contestants

knew that they would not be taking home

the trophy for keeping a pipe lit the longest.

Like another Italian team—Ferrari,

which dominated Formula One and

sports car racing throughout the 1960s—

the MPB team was the odds-on favorite

to win. And like Ferrari, which always

sought to stretch the limits of the rule

book to gain an unfair advantage over the

competition, the MPB team used a few

tricks to guarantee their championships.



“During that time, competing teams

used their own pipes,” explains secondgeneration

Brebbia owner Luciano

Buzzi. “We developed a pipe for competition

that had a small filter with cotton

on the bottom that allowed our

team members to smoke their pipes for

three or four hours at a time. We won

a lot of competitions around the world,

and they gave us a lot of visibility, so

much so that in 1968 we shortened the

company name to Brebbia. That’s how

we were becoming known in the contests

around the world. We would show

up and the other contestants would say,

‘[Expletive deleted], Brebbia is here,’ and

they knew they would not win. By 1970,

the contest organizers switched the rules,

and competitors all used the same pipe.

We stopped competing after that, but

that was all right because we had already

achieved the increased visibility as a pipe

company that we were after all along.”

