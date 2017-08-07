From playmaker to pipemaker

As a player in Italy’s third-division

professional football league, Serie C,

Franco Rossi was accustomed to hearing

the adulation of adoring fans in a

17-year career that saw him play for

several teams. As a midfielder, Rossi

was a playmaker, something of a field

general—setting up scoring opportunities

for the forwards playing in front of

him or rushing back to add his speed

and tenacity to the defense’s efforts to

prevent the other team from scoring.

As a professional athlete, Rossi spent

hours each day practicing his craft and

honing his skills to enable himself to

consistently perform at his best, allowing

him to cover as much as six miles

sprinting and dashing after the ball on

the soccer pitch during a 90-minute

game. Sometimes even the best training

regimen can’t overcome age and the

effects of a serious injury, however, and

Rossi’s playing career ended when he

was 35 years old.



Some athletes have a difficult time

adjusting to their post-retirement lives.

They miss the limelight and the big paychecks.

They long for the pressure-filled

moments when the outcome of a game

depends on all their hard training during

practice. They feel out of place away

from the playing field, and many of

them spend the rest of their lives reliving

old moments with fans at sports

memorabilia shows trying to recapture

fleeting memories of past glories.

Rossi is not one of those sad

ex-athletes—far from it, in fact. While

he received a paycheck playing soccer,

the wages earned by a Serie C athlete

never approached the tens of thousands

of lira that players in Italy’s top football

league, Serie A, earned during Rossi’s playing days in the 1970s and 1980s.

He never was one to seek the glory that

so many of his teammates and opponents

sought.



Playing soccer was a job

for Rossi. To be sure, it was a job he

enjoyed immensely, but he always felt

slightly uncomfortable about the adoration

that fans offered him. Rossi tried

as much as possible to avoid it. He did

what was required of him to stay on the

teams he played for, but he also realized

that he would have to make plans for

his life after his playing career came to

an end. Fortunately for Rossi, a family

connection opened a whole new life

for him.

Category: Feature Article, Summer 2017