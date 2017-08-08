Intentional pipemaking

Pipemaker David Huber, 33, working

in a rented artist studio in Durham,

North Carolina, has come a long way

fast in the world of pipemaking. It was

only in 2012, while he was managing

a Verizon store in Chicago, that Huber

finished his first pipe, using a Dremel

and a rasping file he purchased at

a local hardware store. That pipe, he

remembers, was a grueling two-year

project. “I even carved out the mortis by

hand,” Huber says with a laugh. “It took

a ridiculous amount of labor and time

to get that pipe done. I’m grateful that

I don’t do it like that anymore.”

Huber quickly improved on his technique, and

the results are borne out in public view:

In 2013, only a year after grinding out

that first pipe, Huber found himself

numbering among the winning entries

in the Kansas City pipe carving contest.

No flash in the pan, he won “Best Pipe

in Show” in Kansas City in 2015. You

can see what we mean by coming a long

way fast.

Category: Feature Article, Pipe Articles, Summer 2017