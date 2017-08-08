“Try my pipe for 30 days”
In the great American tradition of
everyman briar pipes, many names
come to mind: Dr. Grabow, Yello-
Bole, Kaywoodie and Medico, among
others. To me, the one with the most
attention-getting advertising was always
the E.A. Carey pipe: “Try my pipe FREE
for 30 days. If you don’t like my pipe,
smash it with a hammer and send me the
pieces.”
That second part became, “If you
don’t like it for any reason, just return it
to E.A. Carey for a 100 percent refund,
no questions asked.” What an offer!
Plus, the pipes feature the famous Carey
Magic Inch, a unique smoking system
protected by U.S. Patent 3,267,941.
Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.
Category: Feature Article, Pipe Articles, Summer 2017