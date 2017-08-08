“Try my pipe for 30 days”

In the great American tradition of

everyman briar pipes, many names

come to mind: Dr. Grabow, Yello-

Bole, Kaywoodie and Medico, among

others. To me, the one with the most

attention-getting advertising was always

the E.A. Carey pipe: “Try my pipe FREE

for 30 days. If you don’t like my pipe,

smash it with a hammer and send me the

pieces.”

That second part became, “If you

don’t like it for any reason, just return it

to E.A. Carey for a 100 percent refund,

no questions asked.” What an offer!

Plus, the pipes feature the famous Carey

Magic Inch, a unique smoking system

protected by U.S. Patent 3,267,941.

