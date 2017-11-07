A Peterson pilgrimage

The Irish have enacted some of the

most draconian anti-smoking laws and

highest tobacco taxes anywhere in the

world. Yet that hasn’t slowed business

at the flagship Peterson shop on bustling

Nassau Street in Dublin, where

sales volumes reach heights that most

tobacco merchants elsewhere can only

dream about.



Considering its massive wallmounted

displays of practically every

pipe shape and color produced for

Peterson’s far-flung lineup, it’s probably

no surprise that the store, owned by corporate

parent Kapp & Peterson, stands

proudly as one of the pre-eminent pipe

shopping destinations in the world. It’s

the rare Peterson loyalist who departs

from a visit with just a single piece of

briar in his shopping bag.

