A Peterson pilgrimage
The Irish have enacted some of the
most draconian anti-smoking laws and
highest tobacco taxes anywhere in the
world. Yet that hasn’t slowed business
at the flagship Peterson shop on bustling
Nassau Street in Dublin, where
sales volumes reach heights that most
tobacco merchants elsewhere can only
dream about.
Considering its massive wallmounted
displays of practically every
pipe shape and color produced for
Peterson’s far-flung lineup, it’s probably
no surprise that the store, owned by corporate
parent Kapp & Peterson, stands
proudly as one of the pre-eminent pipe
shopping destinations in the world. It’s
the rare Peterson loyalist who departs
from a visit with just a single piece of
briar in his shopping bag.
Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.
Category: Fall 2017, Feature Article, Pipe Articles