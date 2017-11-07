Marooned in his art

Steve Morrisette is surely one of the

most recognizable figures at the pipe

shows. You will find his 6-foot frame,

a silver-bearded countenance peering

from beneath a fedora, stalking rows

of vendor tables, dressed as if for a

board meeting, camera in hand—

on the whole, a most photogenic

and distinguished-looking fellow,

snapping shots of everyone else. As

the best-dressed man in pipemaking,

Morrisette should have cameras

pointed at him.

His famously dapper wardrobe is

a memorable feature of Morrisette’s

personality, but his pipes are what

bring him the attention he most values.

After nearly 20 years of pipemaking,

Morrisette can look upon his

output with deserved satisfaction. His

consistency, eye for fine details and

the beautiful inlay work that distinguishes

many of his pipes indisputably

place this artisan in the echelons

of America’s high-grade pipemakers.

Category: Fall 2017, Feature Article, Pipe Articles