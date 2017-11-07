It happens every year in May at the

Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana

Show. For two decades, the Doctor

of Pipes awards have been conferred at the

show, one every year in each of two categories:

trade and hobby—that is, two awards

are given out, one for a private individual

who has advanced the hobby and one for

a person working in the industry who has

advanced the hobby.

Consideration for a Doctor of Pipes

requires 20 years of confirmed service to

the hobby. But it was noticed that

lots of younger people with less time in the

hobby are doing terrific things and should

have some deserved encouragement and

recognition. So a new award was

added this year: the Master of Pipes.

The Master of Pipes award has the

same requirements as the Doctor of Pipes

but with a minimum of seven years in the

hobby rather than 20 and a maximum age

requirement of 45.

