Master of Pipes
It happens every year in May at the
Chicagoland International Pipe & Tobacciana
Show. For two decades, the Doctor
of Pipes awards have been conferred at the
show, one every year in each of two categories:
trade and hobby—that is, two awards
are given out, one for a private individual
who has advanced the hobby and one for
a person working in the industry who has
advanced the hobby.
Consideration for a Doctor of Pipes
requires 20 years of confirmed service to
the hobby. But it was noticed that
lots of younger people with less time in the
hobby are doing terrific things and should
have some deserved encouragement and
recognition. So a new award was
added this year: the Master of Pipes.
The Master of Pipes award has the
same requirements as the Doctor of Pipes
but with a minimum of seven years in the
hobby rather than 20 and a maximum age
requirement of 45.
Category: Fall 2017, Feature Article, Other Stories