Pipemaking as therapy
Worcester, Massachusetts, a traditional
New England mill town in the central
part of the state, lies just outside
the reach of Boston’s grasping western
fringes. Worcester proper, home to some
185,000 souls, is the second-largest city
in New England, after only Boston—
a fact that is easy to overlook, given
the town’s placement in the shadow of
such a sprawling neighbor. But Worcester,
known as the Heart of the Commonwealth,
proudly stands on its own.
Among its distinctions is that Worcester
hosts nine colleges and universities,
making for a lively academic life and for
steady paychecks among a great many
learned professors. Pipemaker Michael
Addis, 52 years old, counts himself
among those professors, far from his
birthplace of Oklahoma City.
Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.
Category: Fall 2017, Feature Article, Pipe Articles