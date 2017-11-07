 Pipemaking as therapy : Pipes and Tobaccos Magazine

Pipemaking as therapy

Ther1 Worcester, Massachusetts, a traditional
New England mill town in the central
part of the state, lies just outside
the reach of Boston’s grasping western
fringes. Worcester proper, home to some
185,000 souls, is the second-largest city
in New England, after only Boston—
a fact that is easy to overlook, given
the town’s placement in the shadow of
such a sprawling neighbor. But Worcester,
known as the Heart of the Commonwealth,
proudly stands on its own.

Ther2
Among its distinctions is that Worcester
hosts nine colleges and universities,
making for a lively academic life and for
steady paychecks among a great many
learned professors. Pipemaker Michael
Addis, 52 years old, counts himself
among those professors, far from his
birthplace of Oklahoma City.

Ther3

Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.

Tags: , ,

Category: Fall 2017, Feature Article, Pipe Articles

About Cliff Nelson: View author profile.

Comments are closed.