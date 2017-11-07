Pipemaking as therapy

Worcester, Massachusetts, a traditional

New England mill town in the central

part of the state, lies just outside

the reach of Boston’s grasping western

fringes. Worcester proper, home to some

185,000 souls, is the second-largest city

in New England, after only Boston—

a fact that is easy to overlook, given

the town’s placement in the shadow of

such a sprawling neighbor. But Worcester,

known as the Heart of the Commonwealth,

proudly stands on its own.



Among its distinctions is that Worcester

hosts nine colleges and universities,

making for a lively academic life and for

steady paychecks among a great many

learned professors. Pipemaker Michael

Addis, 52 years old, counts himself

among those professors, far from his

birthplace of Oklahoma City.

