The blender’s notebook: Latakia

In the coming issues, Pipes and

tobaccos magazine will be talking to

some of the world’s top pipe tobacco

blenders about how they do their jobs

and create the blends that we all know

and love. For the premiere installment,

Mary McNiel of McClelland Tobacco

Company; Mark Ryan of Daughters &

Ryan; Russ Ouellette of Pipes and

Cigars; and Carl McAllister, the

former blending guru at Sutliff

Tobacco Company, all graciously

agreed to share their insights and

experiences working with one of the

most intriguing and strongest condimental

tobaccos available: Latakia.



An Oriental tobacco originating in

Syria, the story of Latakia’s invention

is shrouded in legend. According to

the tale, a Syrian tobacco grower could

not sell his entire crop of tobacco one

year so he stowed it in the rafters of

his house to keep until the next buying

season when he hoped to unload

it along with the fresh tobacco crop.

Over the course of the intervening

months, that tobacco in the rafters

was exposed to the smoke from the

cooking and heating fires that fed and

warmed the grower’s family. When

the next year’s tobacco crop was ready

for sale, the grower brought down the

tobaccos left over from the previous

year, but something was different—

that earlier tobacco had picked up a

pleasing aromatic quality and a heavy,

smoky taste from the wood smoke.

Category: Fall 2017, Feature Article, Tobacco Articles