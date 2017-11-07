Wehrmacht tobacco pipes

In just about every war, governments

have regarded tobacco for those in uniform

important for morale. At least as

far back as the mid-1800s, one particular

keepsake of war has become a desirable

collectible: the tobacco pipe. Three,

chronologically, come to mind: the

soldier-carved wood pipes of the American

Civil War, the German porcelain

Reservistenpfeife of the Franco-Prussian

War, and the popular Oom Paul briar of

the Second Boer War. Was there a particular

pipe associated with World War I?



The International Academy of the Pipe

recently addressed that question. To

reflect on the start on the Great War

101 years earlier, at its 30th annual convention

at Ypres and Wervik, Belgium,

in October 2015, the sole topic was soldiers

of that era and their smokes, “Pipes

in War and Peace.” In conjunction with

this meeting, the Nationaal Tabaksmuseum

in Wervik organized a five-year

(2014–2018) exhibition, “No Smoke, No

Soldiers,” Herdenking 100 Jaar Groote

Oorlog (Commemoration of 100 Years

of the Great War). Glimpse a few of the

museum’s exhibits at www.behance.net.

