Wehrmacht tobacco pipes
In just about every war, governments
have regarded tobacco for those in uniform
important for morale. At least as
far back as the mid-1800s, one particular
keepsake of war has become a desirable
collectible: the tobacco pipe. Three,
chronologically, come to mind: the
soldier-carved wood pipes of the American
Civil War, the German porcelain
Reservistenpfeife of the Franco-Prussian
War, and the popular Oom Paul briar of
the Second Boer War. Was there a particular
pipe associated with World War I?
The International Academy of the Pipe
recently addressed that question. To
reflect on the start on the Great War
101 years earlier, at its 30th annual convention
at Ypres and Wervik, Belgium,
in October 2015, the sole topic was soldiers
of that era and their smokes, “Pipes
in War and Peace.” In conjunction with
this meeting, the Nationaal Tabaksmuseum
in Wervik organized a five-year
(2014–2018) exhibition, “No Smoke, No
Soldiers,” Herdenking 100 Jaar Groote
Oorlog (Commemoration of 100 Years
of the Great War). Glimpse a few of the
museum’s exhibits at www.behance.net.
