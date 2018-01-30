Fight for Christmas

The Santa Claus, made of long red and white balloons twisted together, was probably 8 feet tall, and it stood in the middle of the atrium at the Mill River Public Library. Around it, tables offered the poorer children of Mill River a chance to decorate Christmas cookies, make a Christmas tree ornament out of Popsicle sticks and construction paper, and, of course, get their faces painted.

“Of course they got face painting,” Simone LaCroix said to fellow reporter and boyfriend Jack Dupont when he was assigned to the library’s annual children’s Christmas party. “Everything the city has for poor kids, they got face painting. There are kids living in the projects probably get their faces painted 11, maybe 12 times a year.”

Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.

Related

Category: Feature Article, Fiction, Winter 2018