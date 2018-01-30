Ismail Çelebi, keeping the meerschaum tradition alive

Forty-nine-year-old Ismail Çelebi (pronounced ish-my-el che-le-bee) is something of a rare breed these days. Briar artisans are easy to find, but meerschaum carvers, not so much. Lately, just in the last year or two, stateside collectors of intricately carved block meerschaum pipes have been turning their attention to the beautiful pieces that Çelebi has offered, and carved, at pipe shows in Las Vegas and Chicago.

While he may be a fairly new face to pipe collectors here in the U.S., Çelebi is no novice. He has been carving meerschaum in his own Istanbul workshop for 27 years. The occasion of this interview, at the 2016 West Coast Pipe Show, was only Çelebi’s second visit to the U.S. (The 2016 Chicago show had marked his stateside debut.)

Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.

Related

Category: Feature Article, Pipe Articles, Winter 2018