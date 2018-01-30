The reality of today’s pipe tobacco world is that few new blends are appearing, numerous blends are disappearing, and many fabulous tobaccos are out of stock as everyone has been stocking up in anticipation of changing laws (which may or may not happen). We enjoyed the opportunity to visit a few classic and available selections from Mac Baren, treat ourselves to the newest tobacco from Eric Stokkebye’s 4th Generation series and sample the latest Cornell & Diehl tobaccos from its new Appalachian Trail series.

Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.

Related

Category: Trial by Fire, Winter 2018