The Richmond Pipe Show returns

Friends and patrons of the famously splendid Richmond Pipe Show recall the sad news that came to us four years ago. In August 2014, the Conclave of Richmond Pipe Smokers (CORPS) announced that their 2014 Pipe Smokers Celebration and Exposition would be their last, at least for the foreseeable future.

Much happier news comes to us now from Richmond: Hallelujah, the Richmond show is back on! It’s slated for Saturday, Sept. 29. In its most bustling years, the Richmond show was said to be second in size only to the Chicago show. What is envisioned for this year is an event that is somewhat smaller. They’re just getting back up to speed, after all — although the CORPS reports that table sales are brisk and many well-known artisans have stated their intention to exhibit there.

Category: Fall 2018, Pipe Articles