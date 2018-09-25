Flakes! Despite the loss of great flake tobacco from McClelland Tobacco, today there are many fantastic classics and some new entrants to please the palate. Fall and winter are the perfect seasons to enjoy the fruits of the painstaking aging, pressing and slicing processes that give us flakes. They invite leisurely preparation, careful packing and thoughtful puffing. In this issue, we’re reviewing a variety of flakes — some uncased, some with a light topping that straddles the aromatic and English line, and a few interesting aromatic flakes with some very unusual flavorings. We took a look at some classics from Solani, Reiner and Former, and some newer introductions from Solani, John Aylesbury and Hearth & Home. –Tad Gage

Read the rest of the story by subscribing to Pipes and tobaccos magazine or the online digital edition.

Related

Category: Fall 2018, Trial by Fire